Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.92 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Brown & Brown worth $44,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

