Bank of America Corp DE Has $45.40 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Mohawk Industries worth $45,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

