Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1,185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.28% of Enphase Energy worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,330,379. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.21. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

