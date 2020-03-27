Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.75% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $39,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:IPE opened at $29.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

