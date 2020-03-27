Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.89% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $41,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

