Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Nice worth $44,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nice by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nice by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nice by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,411,000 after purchasing an additional 170,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.51. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.42.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

