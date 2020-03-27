Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 20,620 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of ACI Worldwide worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 42.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.43. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.