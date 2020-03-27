Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 28,736 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.77% of Essent Group worth $39,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Essent Group stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.