Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 69,720 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.77% of Eaton Vance worth $40,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

