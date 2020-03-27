Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 98,567 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.04% of Rexnord worth $41,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $23.68 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

