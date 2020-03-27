Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.28% of JinkoSolar worth $42,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,120,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 330,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 123,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.