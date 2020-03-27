Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of The Western Union worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after buying an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,387,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,919,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares during the period.

WU opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

