Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,616 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.14% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $137.52 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $109.28 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.1087 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

