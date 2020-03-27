Bank of America Corp DE Sells 34,165 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.70.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

