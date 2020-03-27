Bank of America Corp DE Sells 345,427 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of IAA worth $44,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IAA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in IAA by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 207,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,575,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IAA by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,169,000 after buying an additional 1,554,284 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of IAA opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

