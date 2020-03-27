Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,042 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Trade Desk worth $40,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 378,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 274,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $209.05 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $326,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

