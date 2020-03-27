Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $39,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

