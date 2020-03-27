Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Paylocity worth $42,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 611,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

