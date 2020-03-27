Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 37,311,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,787,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

