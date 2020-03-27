Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,705,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Bank of America worth $4,102,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,737,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,787,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

