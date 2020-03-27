Bank of America Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Neutral

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FHB. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FHB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 2,181,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,892. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 833.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 125,090 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

