Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $21.39 on Friday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

