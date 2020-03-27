Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $27.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAC. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $21.60. 91,366,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,787,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.