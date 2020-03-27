Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Bank of Hawaii worth $37,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

