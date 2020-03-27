Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,856,000 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 27th total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

