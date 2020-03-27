Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the February 27th total of 143,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NTB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,875. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $916.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

