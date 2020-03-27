Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB):

3/24/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/24/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/30/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

