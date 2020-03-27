Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 74,775 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of First American Financial worth $86,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,322,000 after purchasing an additional 109,511 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First American Financial by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in First American Financial by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 354,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

