Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.23% of Umpqua worth $86,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

