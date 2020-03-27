Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.02% of Southwest Gas worth $84,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Southwest Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $188,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.