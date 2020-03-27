Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Yandex worth $83,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after buying an additional 1,672,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Yandex by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 997,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 571,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Yandex stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.