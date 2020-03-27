Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 129,130 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.82% of KBR worth $78,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $21.26 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.