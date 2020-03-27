Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 22,941 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Cousins Properties worth $87,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

