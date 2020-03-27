Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 67,169 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Eaton Vance worth $77,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EV. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

EV opened at $33.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

