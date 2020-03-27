Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Planet Fitness worth $87,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

