Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Sun Communities worth $87,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

