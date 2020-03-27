Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.69% of Landstar System worth $75,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landstar System by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.