Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Primerica worth $78,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

