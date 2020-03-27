Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of W. R. Berkley worth $82,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 107,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 299,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 299,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 310,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

WRB stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

