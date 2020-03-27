Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 772,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of LogMeIn worth $76,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

