Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of XPO Logistics worth $80,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,382,946 shares of company stock valued at $60,826,523. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

