Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.95 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Deckers Outdoor worth $76,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

