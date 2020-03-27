Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.99 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.97% of Coherent worth $78,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coherent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $113.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.