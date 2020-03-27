Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.65 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 613,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Juniper Networks worth $82,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 246,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $42,510,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

NYSE JNPR opened at $20.41 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

