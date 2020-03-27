Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.62 Million Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Sonoco Products worth $83,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

