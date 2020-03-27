Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.69 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.19% of Hancock Whitney worth $83,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

