Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.81 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Crown worth $85,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

CCK stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

