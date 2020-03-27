Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.18 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Catalent worth $86,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

