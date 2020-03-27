Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.31 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of New York Community Bancorp worth $86,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

