Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $87.57 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 126,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $87,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after buying an additional 9,754,349 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,434,000 after acquiring an additional 217,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,946,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,901,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE:SU opened at $12.78 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

